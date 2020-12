Cyclo-Cross

Watch: Katie Compton gets stuck in mud during the Cyclo-Cross World Cup

Katie Compton struggled to dislodge her bike from knee-deep mud during the Cyclo-Cross World Cup in Dendermonde. Lucinda Brand won the race, sealing a third consecutive win this season as she cemented her lead in the standings.

00:00:21, 239 views, 16 hours ago