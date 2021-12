Cyclo-Cross

Wout Van Aert makes it five wins from five with Heusden-Zolder success, Tom Pidcock second

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) made it five wins from five this season as he won the Heusden-Zolder World Cup event. Tom Pidcock (Ineos) took second in a sprint from Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).

00:02:16, 40 minutes ago