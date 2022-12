Cyclo-Cross

Wout van Aert raises towel on podium after getting it stuck in wheel at World Cup cyclo-cross in Dublin

Wout van Aert’s second cyclo-cross race of the season proved to be a winning one, but success in the Dublin World Cup event was not without alarm. The Belgian ultimately ran out a comfortable winner after breaking clear from Laurens Sweeck on the final lap. But he found himself behind early on due to a mechanical and also getting a towel stuck in his wheel.

00:00:33, 24 minutes ago