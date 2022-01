Cyclo-Cross

Wout van Aert shrugs off crash and shoe change to win GP Sven Nys ahead of Tom Pidcock

"Maybe I got into unnecessary trouble. In retrospect it's nice that it was so exciting, but I didn't see it that way during the race. That problem with my shoe made it extra difficult for me," admitted Wout van Aert, who secured his seventh consecutive win of the cyclo-cross season. The first World Cup race of 2022 is in Hulst, Netherlands on Sunday.

00:02:58, 11 minutes ago