Cyclo-Cross

X2O Trophy Herentals 2020: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado triumphs in women's race

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) won the women's X2O Trophy Herentals 2020 ahead of Lucinda Brand (Telenet-Baloise) and Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal). The world champion slowly ground down her rivals to win by 19 seconds.

