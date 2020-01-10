Getty Images
Defending champion Suzuki books blockbuster final against Ashton
Four-time BDO World Championship winner Lisa Ashton will face defending champion – and the woman who beat her in the first round last year - Mikuru Suzuki in Saturday evening’s final.
Ashton was the first to progress on Friday, and did so in dominant style at the O2 Arena.
The top seed is still yet to drop a set after beating Australia’s Corrine Hammond 2-0, in which she won both legs 3-0.
On Friday evening, Suzuki – who beat Ashton 2-0 last year – battled past 16-year-old Beau Greaves.
Suzuki survived a first-round scare of her own earlier this week, recovering from a set down to beat Maria O'Brien, and she had to be at her best to beat Greaves.
After Suzuki took the first set, Greaves forced a decider as she targeted a first final.
But Suzuki held her nerve, taking the final set 3-0 to seal a tense victory.
More to follow