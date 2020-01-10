Ashton was the first to progress on Friday, and did so in dominant style at the O2 Arena.

The top seed is still yet to drop a set after beating Australia’s Corrine Hammond 2-0, in which she won both legs 3-0.

Video - The moment Suzuki booked dream final with Ashton 00:57

On Friday evening, Suzuki – who beat Ashton 2-0 last year – battled past 16-year-old Beau Greaves.

Suzuki survived a first-round scare of her own earlier this week, recovering from a set down to beat Maria O'Brien, and she had to be at her best to beat Greaves.

Video - Ignore the critics, BDO Darts World Championship still puts on a show 01:48

After Suzuki took the first set, Greaves forced a decider as she targeted a first final.

But Suzuki held her nerve, taking the final set 3-0 to seal a tense victory.

