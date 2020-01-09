Beau Greaves reaches semi-finals on 16th birthday

Greaves is making her tournament debut and hit three 180s on her way to victory over the Dutchwoman at the O2.

She will now face the winner of the evening match between last year's champion Mikuru Suzuki and Russia's Anastasia Dobromyslova.

Corrine Hammond beat Laura Turner 2-0 in the other women's quarter-final match in the early session.

She will face Lisa Ashton for a place in the final after the top seed beat Lorraine Winstanley 2-0 in the first of the evening games.

In the men's side of the tournament second seed Jim Williams made short work of Ryan Hogarth, hammering his opponent 4-0 on his way through to the quarter-finals.