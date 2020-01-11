2015 winner Mitchell looked set for another final appearance as he took an early lead.

Mitchell then took the second set with three straight legs, finishing with a comfortable double eight. He seemed full of confidence despite any nerves.

Warren was able to take a leg in the third set as he attempted to mount his comeback, but Mitchell responded with the game’s fourth and his third 180. However, it was not enough to prevent Warren from halving the deficit.

Trailing by a set, Warren took the first leg after the restart, and he raced to four, then five, 180s as he hit something close to his top form.

Halting his opponent’s momentum, a bullseye checkout from Mitchell put him two legs ahead to one, but Warren was able to bring the scores level at two sets all. Then the Englishman blew a double 12 and saw Warren make it two legs apiece as he started to make clear his superiority.

Warren and Mitchell then claimed a set each to make it 3-3, but the Welshman secured two consecutive sets to leave him just one from the final.

In the ninth leg, another 180 allowed Warren to break his opponent’s throw and take a 2-0 lead. Warren was able to hold his nerve, leaving himself 56 needed with three darts remaining before converting.