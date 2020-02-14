Sherrock became the first woman ever to win a match at the Alexandra Palace tournament at the tail end of 2019, reaching the third round before losing to Chris Dobey and was a cult sensation, with many punters dressing up as her to watch the event as she earned the nickname "Queen of the Palace".

Due to that run, she was granted a place at Nottingham as a "challenger" and could even have won the match, breaking to go 6-4 up before Durrant's checkout of 70 sealed a point for both players.

"I've loved every minute," she told Sky Sports.

"I'm so happy to have played again on the big stage. I'm speechless and I'd like to thank everyone here supporting me.

"Opportunities are opening up for me all the time and I can't wait to see what the rest of 2020 holds for me."

Had Sherrock won her match, she would have become the first-ever challenger to win a Premier League match.