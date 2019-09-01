It is Williams's first major title victory, and the Welshman achieved it by averaging 85 in a closely-run final.

Ashton, meanwhile, came back from two legs down to secure her title and regain the trophy she previously won in 2015 and 2016.

Earlier, Ashton clocked a check-out of 134 against Aileen de Graaf to secure her place in the final; Williams averaged 92 in his 7-2 semi-final win against Mark McGrath.