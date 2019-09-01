Reuters
Williams and Ashton win BDO World Trophies
Jim Williams beat Richard Veenstra 8-6 to become the 2019 BDO World Trophy men's champion, while Lisa Ashton beat Anastasia Dobromyslova 6-2 to pick up the women's crown.
It is Williams's first major title victory, and the Welshman achieved it by averaging 85 in a closely-run final.
Ashton, meanwhile, came back from two legs down to secure her title and regain the trophy she previously won in 2015 and 2016.
Earlier, Ashton clocked a check-out of 134 against Aileen de Graaf to secure her place in the final; Williams averaged 92 in his 7-2 semi-final win against Mark McGrath.
