This year's German Open champion produced eight maximums but still needed all five sets to see off the experienced Canadian in a high-quality last-16 match-up.

Vandenbogaerde has already qualified for January's BDO World Championship where he will go off as 11th seed but will have his eyes firmly focused on this particular prize having reached the quarter-finals for the very first time.

Ranked No 9 by the BDO, the Belgian will fancy his chances in a wide-open field for which defending champion Adam Smith-Neale failed to qualify, as did the likes of World Trophy winner Jim Williams and Martin Adams.

Vandenbogaerde will face England's Graham Usher, whose 95.28 average was enough to bag him the scalp of No 16 seed Simon Stainton despite the left-hander producing a stunning 161 checkout in the second set.

Neil Duff had opened the afternoon sessions with a 3-1 win over Gary Stone of Scotland, shaking off a slow start to see off the BDO world No 46, who has now fallen at the last 16 of the World Masters two years in a row.

And in the fourth tie from the afternoon session, Carl Hamilton beat Craig Owens 3-2 to set up a clash with either Paul Hogan or Scott Waites for a place in the semi-final.