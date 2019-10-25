Number two seed Richard Veenstra had two darts at top to win in the fourth set against Craig Ovens but the Humberside hurler saved the set and went on to win the decider.

The fourth-ranked flinger Dave Parletti also crashed out, missing a chance at double 18 in the deciding set allowing Neil 'The Duff Man' Duff to take the massive scalp.

Scott Mitchell, the sixth seed, also went out, losing a high-quality clash with Michael Warbuton in anothe rmatch that went the distance.

Fifth-seed William Mandigers, although far from his best, had too much for Ulsterman Marty Moreland and will look at glee at the open draw without another top eight player in it.