Belgians Roger Janssen and Mario Vandenbogaerde faced of with the former running out a 5-3 winnner.

Dutchman Martijn Kleermaker was on the receiving end of a white wash from relatively unknown New Zeadlander Mark McGrath.

Watch the BDO World Championships live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Wales' Wayne Warren fell to England's Daniel Day in a tight 5-4 match-up. There was more bad news for Wales when Nick Kenny crashed out to the Netherlands' Richard Veenstra by the same scoreline.

Joe Chaney from America enjoyed a perfect 5-0 win over Willem Mandigers.

Sebastian Steyer edged through the all-England match against Scott Mitchell with a 5-4 win.

Wesley Harms was a 5-3 winner over Andy Hamilton, with an impressive showing from the Dutch number one.

RESULTS

