Getty Images
Harms through on BDO second day
Wesley Harms defeated Andy Hamilton 5-3 on day two of the BDO World Championship.
Belgians Roger Janssen and Mario Vandenbogaerde faced of with the former running out a 5-3 winnner.
Dutchman Martijn Kleermaker was on the receiving end of a white wash from relatively unknown New Zeadlander Mark McGrath.
Watch the BDO World Championships live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
Wales' Wayne Warren fell to England's Daniel Day in a tight 5-4 match-up. There was more bad news for Wales when Nick Kenny crashed out to the Netherlands' Richard Veenstra by the same scoreline.
Joe Chaney from America enjoyed a perfect 5-0 win over Willem Mandigers.
Sebastian Steyer edged through the all-England match against Scott Mitchell with a 5-4 win.
Wesley Harms was a 5-3 winner over Andy Hamilton, with an impressive showing from the Dutch number one.
RESULTS
Joe Chaney 5-0 Willem Mandigers
Daniel Day 5-4 Wayne Warren
Richard Veenstra 5-4 Nick Kenny
Mark McGrath 5--0 Martijn Kleermaker
Roger Janssen 5-3 Mario Vandenbogaerde