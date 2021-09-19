Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to reach a televised PDC final as she lost out to legendary Michael van Gerwen in Copenhagen.

Sherrock put in a superb display in the Nordic Darts Masters semi-final as she overcame a 10-6 deficit to beat Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-10 to achieve the impressive milestone.

The 27-year-old took the lead in the final, but lost out to her Dutch opponent 11-7.

Darts Darts player withdraws from virtual event due to bad wi-fi 17/04/2020 AT 07:44

Speaking to ITV, Sherrock said: "I'm so proud of myself, especially to push Michael as much as I did.

I can't even put into words how I was feeling [when leading]. I was shaking.

Sherrock led 6-3 at one point, but the brilliance of Van Gerwen helped him scoop his first title of 2021.

Taking to Twitter after doing battle, Sherrock congratulated van Gerwen after his 16th world series win.

"Congrats to Van Gerwen, I can see why you’re the best now!"

Van Gerwen responded with a heartfelt message of his own, praising the "phenomenal" Sherlock.

"Huge credit to Sherrock over the whole tournament, she has been phenomenal. She pushed me harder than some tour card holders. She is a top talent not for ladies darts, but for darts."

A tearful Van Gerwen admitted he had been through "a really tough period" as he won his first world series in 10 months, and his first of 2021.

He said: “I had to wait a long time to win a trophy, I think she [Sherrock] played one of the best games of her life in the final, and I want to give her all the credit because she made it really difficult.

“This means so much to me, I've been working really hard, concentrating on my game and it finally pays off.”

Darts PDC takes video route with home competition announcement 15/04/2020 AT 07:31