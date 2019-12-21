Sherrock entered the record books last week by becoming the first woman to win a match at the championships at Alexandra Palace, beating Tedd Evett, but now she has knocked out the seeded Suljovic in the second round.

In the last leg of the final set with Sherrock 2-1 up, a nervous Suljovic missed one set dart at top before Sherrock showed great composure to produce a remarkable 86 checkout with a bull finish.

It was a sensational performance from the 25-year-old, who resides in Milton Keynes, as she checked out 131 to break in the first set and delivered a 104 checkout in the second.