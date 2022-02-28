The inaugural WDF World Darts Championship will take place at the Lakeside Country Club in April.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including who’s playing, the format, the schedule, and how to watch on Eurosport and discovery+…
What is the WDF World Darts Championship?
This is the first year of the tournament after the collapse of the British Darts Organisation in September 2020.
Lakeside previously hosted the BDO World Championship from 1986 to 2019, with recent winners including Glen Durrant, Stephen Bunting and Wayne Warren. The tournament was held in London in 2020 and was not played last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The World Darts Championship is one of the two marquee events staged by the WDF this year along with the World Masters.
When is the WDF World Darts Championship?
The tournament starts with 24 first-round matches over the weekend of April 2.
The women's and men's semi-finals take place on Saturday April 9, with the finals on Sunday April 10.
Who’s playing at the WDF World Darts Championship?
There will be 48 men and 24 women competing in two different events. There will also be draws for boys and girls.
The prize fund is £300,000, which includes record-breaking figures for women's darts and a £25,000 winner’s cheque.
Lakeside legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams will be making his 27th World Championship appearance since his debut in 1994. The three-time champion takes on young debutant Jarred Cole to open the tournament.
Two-time reigning women’s champion Mikuru Suzuki faces England’s Laura Turner in the first round while Lakeside finalists Rhian O’Sullivan and Corrine Hammond start their campaigns on the opening weekend.
Mikuru Suzuki
The seeded players enter the tournament in the second round, which starts on Monday April 4.
Brian Raman is the men’s top seed while Deta Hedman heads the women’s field.
How can I watch?
You can watch all the action on Eurosport and discovery+.
There will also be updates on Eurosport.co.uk and social media channels.
How can I buy tickets?
Tickets for every day are available to buy through Event Brite.
What’s the schedule for the WDF World Darts Championship?
Saturday, April 2
1pm
- R1 - Martin Adams (Eng) v Jarred Cole (Eng)
- R1 - Leonard Gates (US) v Johnny Haines (Eng)
- R1 - Paula Jacklin (Eng) v Rhian O'Sullivan (Wal)
- R1 - Ben Hazel (Eng) v Haupai Puha (NZ)
- R1 - Andreas Harrysson (Swe) v Laszlo Kadar (Rom)
- R1 - Amanda Harwood (Eng) v Marjolein Noijens (Ned)
7pm
- R1 – Jim McEwan (Sco) v Roman Obukhov (RDF)
- R1 - Corrine Hammond (Aus) v Darlene van Sleeuwen (Can)
- R1 – Mark Barilli (Sco) v Rory Hansen (Can)
- R1 - Mark Graham (Wal) v Dave Prins (Eng)
- R1 - Suzanne Smith (Eng) v Elena Shulgina (RDF)
- R1 - Paul Hogan (Eng) v Justin Thompson (Aus)
Sunday, April 3
1pm
- R1 - Ian Jones (Eng) v David Cameron (Can)
- R1 - John Desreumaux (Bel) v Donovan Lottering (Aus)
- R1 - Lorraine Hyde (Sco) v Tori Kewish (Aus)
- R1 - Francesco Raschini (Ita) v Ryan de Vreede (Ned)
- R1 - Lee Shewan (Eng) v Jordan Brooks (Eng)
- R1 - Vicky Pruim (Swe) v Desi Mercer (NZ)
7pm
- R1 - Dave Parletti (Eng) v Shaun McDonald (Sco)
- R1 - Paula Murphy (US) v Veronika Ihasz (Hun)
- R1 - Connor Scutt (Eng) v Shawn Burt (Can)
- R1 - Steve Hine (Eng) v Kevin Luke (US)
- R1 - Laura Turner (Eng) v Mikuru Suzuki (Jpn)
- R1 - James Richardson (Eng) v Sebastian Steyer (Pol)
Monday, April 4
1pm
- R2 - Michael Warburton (Wal) v Graham/Prins
- R2 - Maria O'Brien (Eng) v Harwood/Noijens
- R2 - Aaron Turner (Eng) v McEwan/Obukhov
- R2 - Luke Littler (Eng) v Hazel/Puha
7pm
- R2 - Antony Allen (Eng) v Adams/Cole
- R2 - Anastasia Dobromyslova (RDF) v Jacklin/O'Sullivan
- R2 - Richard Veenstra (Ned) v Harrysson/Kadar
- R2 - Brian Raman (Bel) v Gates/Haines
Tuesday, April 5
1pm
- R2 - Nick Fullwell (Eng) v Barilli/Hansen
- R2 - Anca Zijlstra (Ned) v Hammond/van Sleeuwen
- R2 - Neil Duff (Nir) v Hogan/Thompson
- R2 - Cameron Menzies (Sco) v Jones/Cameron
7pm
- R2 - James Hurrell (Eng) v Desreumaux/Lottering
- R2 - Kirsty Hutchinson (Eng) v Smith/Shulgina
- R2 - Jules van Dongen (USA) v Raschini/de Vreede
- R2 - Wayne Warren (Wal) v Shewan/Brooks
Wednesday, April 6
1pm
- R2 - Thibault Tricole (Fra) v Scutt/Burt
- R2 - Deta Hedman (Eng) v Hyde/Kewish
- R2 - Aleksey Kadochnikov (RDF) v Hine/Luke
- R2 - Andy Baetens (Bel) v Parletti/McDonald
7pm
- R2 - Scott Marsh (Eng) v Richardson/Steyer
- R2 - Lorraine Winstanley (Eng) v Pruim/Mercer
- R3 - Two men’s matches
Thursday, April 7
1pm
- R2 - Beau Greaves (Eng) v Murphy/Ihasz
- R3 - Three men’s matches
7pm
- R2 - Aileen de Graaf (Ned) v Turner/Suzuki
- R3 - Three men’s matches
Friday, April 8
1pm
- Men’s and women’s quarter-finals
7pm
- Men’s and women’s quarter-finals
Saturday, April 9
2pm
- Men’s and women’s semi-finals
7pm
- Men’s and women’s quarter-finals
Sunday, April 10
5pm
- Men’s and women’s finals
