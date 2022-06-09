Olympic champions Matty Lee and Jack Laugher will lead a 14-strong British Diving team at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest this month.

They will be joined by a blend of veterans and up-coming talent at the Duna Arena from the 18th June to 3rd July.

The team will be without four-time Olympic medallist Tom Daley for the first time since Rome 2009, where he became Britain's first individual diving World Championship gold medallist, winning the 10m Platform title.

Grace Reid, James Heatley, and Robyn Birch will all make their third World Championships appearance in the same venue in Budapest where they made their bow on the world stage five years ago.

There will be seven athletes making their Worlds debut at the event, with Desharne Bent-Ashmeil, Anthony Harding, Yasmin Harper, Jordan Houlden, Emily Martin, Amy Rollinson, and two-time European medallist Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix stepping onto deck for the first time.

The British team is completed by newly-crowned national champions Eden Cheng and Noah Williams.

Williams took gold in the 10m synchro event as part of a new partnership with Lee, Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo alongside Daley.

The diving programme starts on the 26th June with individual events taking place across 1m Springboard, 3m Springboard and 10m Platform, synchronised events on the 3m springboard and 10m platform, and the team event.

British Swimming Associate Performance Director Tim Jones said: "The standard of diving at the recent British Championships was outstanding, and we are excited to have been able to select this team off the back of that to lead us into a first World Championships in three years.

"Some of our most established divers on the international stage showed their quality in Sheffield, with Jack Laugher winning a hat-trick of British titles - while it was also great to see some younger divers perform when it mattered.

"That blend of experience and youth will come together in Budapest, and we will be looking for the divers to show how their preparations can come together on the big stage, in the arena."

