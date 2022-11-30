Tom Daley has won a UK Sport award for fighting 'everyday oppression' in the Commonwealth through LGBTQ+ activism.

The Olympic diving champion has been recognised with UK Sport's PLx Award for Social Impact and Sustainability after he used his platform to push for positive change at the summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ad

The award recognises Daley's positive impact on his community, with the awards celebrating outstanding contributions to the high-performance community.

Diving Spendolini-Sirieix still fighting teenage battles despite summer of success 07/10/2022 AT 10:45

Daley carried a rainbow flag into the Opening Ceremony ahead of LGBTQ+ members of the Commonwealth, raising awareness of the fact that more than half of the 54 competing countries at the time outlawed homosexuality.

"It was what we were working towards, a huge moment of visibility for LGBTQ+ people from across the Commonwealth, for them to feel seen and to feel acknowledged," said Daley, who has been supported by National Lottery funding.

"It was an incredibly emotional moment. But it wasn't about me, it was about every single LGBTQ+ person around the Commonwealth and the world.

"Even if it made the smallest difference to someone out there, it was worth it. Because someone might have seen it and felt a little less alone in the world."

Among the positive changes achieved saw the introduction of the Commonwealth Games LGBTQ+ manifesto, a commitment to installing Pride Houses within the Athletes Village at every future Games, sensitivity training for staff, and resources for asylum-seeking charities.

Daleyâ€™s entrance into the Alexander Stadium also formed the climax of his BBC documentary evidencing the everyday oppression and discrimination of LGBTQ+ people from across the Commonwealth.

"He was actually really, really nervous," revealed former diving partner Matty Lee.

"Tom paid out of his own pocket for those people to come and join him at the opening ceremony. That shows how much this means to him and how kind he is.

"He's a huge advocate because he doesn't really ever switch off. That's because he's part of that community and he feels the responsibility to try to make the world a better place for everybody. I'm thankful for him as one of my best friends and I'm always proud of him."

Long-time coach Jane Figueiredo said: "It was a big moment for him, because he's been fighting for these rights for as long as I've known him.

"His mission is to help athletes and the world be more inclusive and to accept people for what they are instead of being judgemental.

"He's gone through a lot himself when people judge him. I'm so proud of the man that he's becoming and the fact that lots of athletes around the world can stand up and be proud."

The PLx awards are organised by UK Sport, the nation's high-performance experts. Through strategic leadership and investment of National Lottery and Government funds, UK Sport has transformed high-performance sport, winning more Olympic and Paralympic medals than ever before. For more information visit https://www.uksport.gov.uk/

Diving Spendolini-Sirieix showing no intentions of slowing down 07/10/2022 AT 09:25