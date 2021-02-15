It has been a year of the unexpected for Olympic diver Dan Goodfellow and the latest pleasant surprise was receiving a stunning painting to rally support for Team GB.

Former professional triathlete turned fine artist Vanessa Raw was commissioned by Purplebricks, the official estate agent of Team GB, to produce inspiring artwork ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Diving BBC Young SPOTY winner Spendolini-Sirieix aiming high in pursuit of Olympic dream 23/12/2020 AT 12:42

Raw's unique piece - depicting a warm, buzzing crowd under a soaring Union Jack - was presented to Goodfellow and will grace Purplebricks sales boards this summer.

"Home support is more important than ever at the moment and it's going to be vital for athletes in Tokyo," said the Rio bronze medallist.

"The last year has been anything but normal and a lot of us have spent more time at home than ever. It has made us value home even more.

"Vanessa's painting looks amazing. The Union Jack is so lifelike - wearing the colours of Great Britain is the biggest honour of my career and I dreamed of doing it all my life.

"The painting of the crowds give me flashbacks to Rio and the experiences we had there. There's a lot of optimism and hope in the painting that one day, we will all come together again.

"I'm sure seeing it on Purplebricks sales boards is going to inspire the British public to get behind us from afar in Tokyo."

The Home Support campaign encourages people to keep the home fires of support burning with the same intensity we have seen since London 2012.

Alongside Raw, Olympic silver medal-winning boxer Joe Joyce and former rugby player Henry Fraser also produced unique artworks on an Olympic theme.

The three finished pieces will adorn Purplebricks For Sale and For Let boards up and down the country from 22nd March, with 2,020 limited edition prints also available.

Raw said: "When Purplebricks chose me to be involved, I was super excited and super happy. I'm really glad to be involved in the Olympics in a different way this time.

"I wanted to do a piece that represented people coming together after a fractured year, to gather up support and help make sure Team GB athletes feel the same support they did at the Games in London and Rio.

"From my own experience, athletes need to feel that they have a united front at home, supporting them.

"I'm very proud to know millions of people are going to see this painting up and down the country and I hope that it conjures up support in the summer."

Goodfellow was inspired by the strength of British support for Team GB at London 2012 and wants British fans to replicate that in Tokyo.

"I got to watch a couple of events at London 2012, which was amazing and I have opportunities to compete in front of a home crowd all the time," he said.

"It boosts your performance and some of the best competitions of my life have been at home.

"We want to give people some hope through the Olympics and my message for the fans would be to engage with the athletes, follow us on social media and give us your support."

Dan Goodfellow is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo, with the same amazing home support as London 2012. Visit @PurplebricksUK. To enter the draw to receive one of 2,020 limited edition prints, visit https://page.purplebricks.co.uk/teamgb_homesupport/

Diving Goodfellow adjusting to diving switch in hectic 2020 26/10/2020 AT 12:10