After claiming Olympic glory alongside Tom Daley, Matty Lee is hoping his Tokyo gold medal exploits will inspire the nation to get active this summer.

While all eyes have been on Tokyo, Team GB and presenting partner Toyota have launched a new grassroots initiative called 'I Am Team GB'.

The 'Festival of Sport' will harness the incredible stories of Team GB athletes in Tokyo to inspire men and women, boys, and girls across the UK to 'Get Up and Get Active' at free and fun events held around the country across the weekend of August 14 and 15.

Lee claimed gold in a nerve-filled men's synchronised 10m platform event alongside Daley, ending China's golden grip on the event, dating back to 2000.

And Lee, who has since returned to the UK, but has been cheering on his Team GB colleagues from his sofa, believes the power of sport can exact change in our community.

"I am delighted to support 'I Am Team GB'," he said. "Given what has happened in the last year and a half it will be amazing to see so many people getting up and active and having a good time together.

"I Am Team GB represents a great opportunity for me, as a Team GB Olympian, to give back to the community that has done so much to support me on my journey as an athlete, and hopefully play a role in inspiring more people to get active, play Olympic sport and live healthier lifestyles.

"I Am Team GB is such a fantastic concept. It's a way the public can show their support for Team GB this summer - and it's also a way for us athletes to say thank you.

"The weekend in August will encourage people to get fit, try different sports and get inspired. It's all about having a go and who knows we might even find the next Olympian."

The event in the capital will take place on August 14 and will start at 11am at the Olympic Stadium, where the public can do A 'Lap of Honour' around the stadium within the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park which feeds into an event village.

After completing a 'lap of honour,' the public will be able to experience the I Am Team GB event village and try their hand at several different activities.

There will be activities delivered from the main stage and local clubs, national governing bodies and other activity providers will be within the village to allow the public to participate in Olympic Sports.

Finally, Lee, Shauna Coxsey, GB's most successful competition climber, BMX rider Declan Brooks and a host of other Olympian's past and present will be in attendance, and the public can meet their heroes and welcome back Team GB's awesome Olympians,

There will also be free hero events at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, and the University of Hull, plus a family fun day at Paulton Park, the home of Team GB's newest recruit Peppa Pig, while other events will be taking place all over the country on August 14 and 15.

I Am Team GB is already a much-loved and successful mass participation event, having seen over one million people in the UK take part after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and welcome home the country's history making athletes at their local sports clubs and community events.

Team GB Commercial Director, Tim Ellerton, added: "We are really excited to be launching I Am Team GB. With the support of our presenting partner Toyota, we are creating a host of free events up and down the country for those inspired by the Olympics to get up and active this summer, with a festival of sport on August 14 and 15."

Tom Whiteside, Sponsorship Manager for Toyota said: "Toyota is all about promoting mobility, so to activate our sponsorship of Team GB we wanted to create something in partnership that enabled us to take the magic of the Olympics and inspire people to get up and get active, irrespective of age, experience or skill level and I Am Team GB gives us the perfect opportunity for us to do just that and we have more exciting activations to announce over the course of the campaign."

If you want to get involved; go to IAmTeamGB.com to find an event near you.

