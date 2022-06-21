Olympic champion Tom Daley is extending his break from diving after he was left out of England’s 18-strong team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 28-year-old has not competed since winning gold at Tokyo 2020 in the 10m synchronised with Matty Lee - who is involved - and bronze in the individual event. He has not retired, and has hinted he could go for a place at Paris 2024.

Ad

Jack Laugher will appear at his fourth Games as he attempts to replicate the three titles he won on the Gold Coast four years ago, while experienced divers Daniel Goodfellow and Lois Toulson are also among the athletes who will feature at their home event.

Tokyo 2020 'A lot further to go' - Daley responds to homophobic comments on Russian TV 07/08/2021 AT 20:15

Among the Commonwealth debutants is Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, who made her Olympic bow in Tokyo last summer.

“It means an awful lot to be Part of the Pride again,” said Lee.

“I enjoy the Commonwealth Games because it’s something different and it has a special place in my heart because I always wanted to go to a Commonwealth Games.

“I feel like I can do really well, and I think doing it for England, we always want it to ‘come home’, and I want to be the one to ‘Bring It Home’.”

Laugher already has six Commonwealth medals to his name, all but one of which are gold, having made his debut as a 15-year-old at the 2010 event in India.

“Especially with it being in Birmingham in our home country, it’s massive,” he said.

“The ambition is to do as best as I can, I’ve had a really successful year with three golds at the British Championships and now heading into the World Championships to shake the cobwebs off at a really large event.”

The Commonwealth Games begin on July 28, with the diving competition starting on August 4.

Tokyo 2020 Daley breaks out his knitting needles as he watches women's three-metre springboard 01/08/2021 AT 09:24