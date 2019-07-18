The 23-year-old need to finish in the top 12 to progress and started the semi-final slowly placing 18th after her first dive.

With two dives remaining, Reid was in 14th position and she finished with a flourish to secure her place in the final.

Dives of 69.75 and 67.50 points, respectively, saw her move up the rankings to end the competition in eighth place and guarantee GB another place in Tokyo.

Grace Reid secured a fifth quota place for Team GB at the Tokyo OlympicsGetty Images

Reid had to battle through the semi-final, and she recognised she felt pressure after her first couple of dives but continued to stay focused and found her rhythm.

"I'm so happy! I didn't open up very strongly, but I didn't panic – you've got five dives so it's just one dive at a time," Reid said.

" I fought back really hard and I'm really glad it's paid off. "

"I just had to trust what I was doing, listen to Jane's [Figueiredo, her coach] comments and stick to my routine and not be swayed when things maybe went a little bit off.

"There's so much pressure coming into this, as it's so doable for so many people, so it's such a weight off my shoulders. I'm in a final now and I want to dive well."

Elsewhere fellow GB diver Scarlett Mew Jensen, who is a 17-year-old world championship debutant, missed out on the semi-finals of the women's springboard after finishing in 26th place in the preliminaries.

Bronze medal for Laugher

Jack Laugher had to settle for a bronze medal after a poor last dive in the final of the men's 3m springboard at the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The 24-year-old led the competition from the start and performed two dives which scored over 100 points in rounds four and five. However, an error in his final dive, in which he landed on his back, saw him relinquish a 30-point lead and gold for a bronze medal.

Jack LaugherGetty Images

Chinese duo Xie Siyi, who was the defending champion, and Olympic champion Cao Yuan overtook Laugher to clinch gold and silver.

This was the second medal of the competition for the Rio Olympian, after he secured a silver medal alongside teammate Daniel Goodfellow earlier in the competition.

Laugher was disappointed with the way the final ended but was keen to concentrate on the positives and what he needs to work on before Tokyo.

Jack Laugher had to settle for a bronze medalGetty Images

"As upsetting as the last dive was, the first five were amazing and I'm going to try to focus on that and focus on the good things for now,” Laugher said.

" There's things to work on and next year's a more important one, I'd rather this happen now than in Tokyo next year. "

"It happened yesterday as well in the semi-final. It was weird because in the prelims it was good. In the final, maybe because it happened yesterday, I was thinking about it maybe too much.

"I usually finish on that dive because it can score me 90 to 100 points. It's usually one of my strongest dives and that's why I always finish on it.

“Today it really hasn't been that, and I'm extremely upset."