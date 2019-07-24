Perfect dive gives Hunt redemption

The 35-year-old was fourth with two rounds remaining but moved into bronze position when he scored 97.20 with his penultimate dive.

Hunt, who won his first world title in Kazan in 2015, was 27.60 points behind leader American Steve LoBue heading into the final round.

However, the seven-time Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion produced an immaculate back triple somersault with quadruple twists, which scored perfect 10s.

The Brit's score of 156.00 points, on his most difficult dive, confirmed his total as 442.20 points and saw him clinch the title ahead of silver medallist LoBue while Mexico's Jonathan Paredes claimed bronze.

Victory proved redemption for Hunt, who missed out on a medal at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest after an error on the same dive saw him drop to fifth place.

The high diver was stunned by his own performance but thrilled he could correct the mistakes he made in 2017.

"It's hard to explain your feelings after such a final," Hunt said.

"I'm still shocked! I was a bit disappointed after the first two rounds but I decided I should fight until the end.

"I learnt a big lesson in Budapest – I messed up with this dive because I couldn't handle the pressure.

"The execution of the dive was also not so secure then – I've improved a lot since 2017. I now know what I have to do."

Elsewhere for Great Britain, Owen Weymouth finished in 16th place while Blake Aldridge ended up in 20th position.

Sportsbeat 2019