Returnto2012 - Stephan Feck and the worst dive in Olympics history

Join us on a trip back to London 2012 as we visit the worst dive in Olympic history courtesy of the unfortunate Stephan Feck. #Returnto2012
Grace Reid sets a British women’s 3m springboard record in the Diving World Series in London.
Watch Tom Daley's final dive as he clinches bronze in the 10m platform final in the World Series event in London.
'I can't explain how happy I am!' - Tom Daley and Matthew Lee react to their gold medal in London.
Tom Daley and Matthew Lee seal the gold medal at the London Diving World Series, with a mark of 104.34 in the 10m Synchro.
Anna Bader pulls off a daring handstand dive in World Championships in Budapest
Tom Daley produced some extraordinary dives to win the World Championship 10m platform title.
Tom Daley and Grace Reid won a silver medal for Britain in the mixed 3m springboard final at the World Diving Championships in Budapest.