Second world medal for Laugher in Gwangju

The 24-year-old started the competition well and performed two dives which scored over 100 points.

Laugher led the competition until the final round when an error saw him relinquish a 30-point lead and top spot for third place on the podium.

Chinese duo Xie Siyi, who was the defending champion, and Olympic champion Cao Yuan clinched gold and silver.

This was the second medal of the competition for the Rio Olympian, after he secured a silver medal alongside teammate Daniel Goodfellow earlier in the competition.

Despite missing out on top spot, Laugher was keen to concentrate on the positives and what he needs to work on before Tokyo.

"As upsetting as the last dive was, the first five were amazing and I'm going to try to focus on that and focus on the good things for now,” Laugher said.

"There's things to work on and next year's a more important one, I'd rather this happen now than in Tokyo next year.

"It happened yesterday as well in the semi-final. It was weird because in the prelims it was good.

"In the final, maybe because it happened yesterday, I was thinking about it maybe too much.

"I usually finish on that dive because it can score me 90 to 100 points. It's usually one of my strongest dives and that's why I always finish on it.

"Today it really hasn't been that, and I'm extremely upset."

