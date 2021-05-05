Teenager Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix came desperately close to a first FINA World Cup medal but eventually had to settle for fourth in the 10m platform event in Tokyo.

Spendolini-Sirieix had already secured Team GB a quota spot at the Olympics by making it through to the semi-finals, but she had a lot more left to give.

After qualifying with the second-best performance in the semi-final, she overcame a nervy first dive to get right in contention for the medals.

Her final dive, a Back 2 1/2 Somersaults 1 1/2 Twists Pike (5253B), was spectacular and earned her 73.60 points, her top tally for the day.

That was enough to move back into third spot, but Canada's Caeli McKay overhauled her with her final dive, leaving Spendolini-Sirieix in fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Dan Goodfellow and James Heatly booked their place in the men's 3m springboard semi-finals, finishing first and second respectively in the preliminary stage.

Goodfellow already has a gold to his name alongside Jack Laugher in the 3m synchro, and will be looking to add to that tally, with the semi-finals taking place on Thursday.

