Trailblazers - Greg Louganis: Olympic icon turned activist

Greg Louganis is a four-time Olympic gold medal winner, an author and an LGBT activist. He has lived a storied life and is the subject of the second episode of Trailblazers. The 10-part series showcases sport’s greatest stories and heroes who inspired meaningful change.

00:07:27, 22/02/2021 at 00:09