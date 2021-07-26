Tom Daley won gold at the Olympics for the first time in his career by taking top spot in the men's synchronised 10-metre platform alongside dive partner Matty Lee.

Chinese favourites Chen Aisen and Cao Yuan were left stunned as the Team GB duo delivered a sensational victory from the high platform.

Despite a nervy wait for Team GB to see how China's final dive went, the British pairing finished with an aggregate tally of 471.81 - just 1.23 points clear of Yuan and Aisen, who finished with 470.58 total points.

Daley has been the face of British diving in recent years and the 27-year-old finally has his gold.

How many Olympics has Tom Daley been in?

Tokyo 2020 is Daley's fourth appearance at an Olympics.

Daley had previously only ever won bronze, having finished third at London 2012 in the individual and then at Rio 2016 in the synchronised event.

Daley partnered with Daniel Goodfellow in Rio but linked up with Lee in 2018 with the pair since winning last year’s European title and World Cup gold at the Olympic test event in Japan.

Daley first represented Great Britain at the 2008 Summer Olympics where he was Britain's youngest competitor, age 14, and the youngest from any nation to participate in a final.

The future now bodes well for 23-year-old Lee too with Tokyo his first appearance at an Olympics.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee saw off favourites China to take home gold for Team GB Image credit: Getty Images

When is Tom Daley competing in the individual diving at Tokyo 2020?

Daley doesn't have long to celebrate his gold medal achievement before turning his attention to the individual event.

Daley's main event, the individual 10m platform, sees the prelims take place 24 hours before the semi-final and the final.

It is the last event in the diving programme in Tokyo and here is when you can expect to see Daley back on Eurosport and discovery+.

Friday, August 6

Men’s 10m platform prelims: 15:00-17:30 local time (07:00-09:30 BST)

Saturday, August 7

Men's 10m platform semi-final: 10:00-11:40 local time (02:00-03:40 BST)

Men's 10m platform final: 15:00-16:25 local time (07:00-08:25 BST)

