Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson are both through to the semi-finals of the women’s 10m platform.

The British duo finished comfortably in the top 18 of the preliminaries on Wednesday, with 16-year-old Spendolini-Sirieix finishing in tenth with a total score of 307.70.

Toulson, 21, produced a stunning final dive to fire herself into seventh position with a total score of 314.00.

Spendolini-Sirieix began well with a forward 3½ somersaults scoring 58.50 and the Brit improved dramatically for her second dive – an inward 3½ somersaults in tuck position – with a score of 68.80.

An average third dive gave way to a usual crowd pleasing fourth as Spendolini-Sirieix attempted an armstand back double somersault with a 1½ twist.

The 62.40 score kept Spendolini-Sirieix comfortably in the top 18 and there was no pressure on the final dive, which came back with a score of 59.20.

Toulson began strongly with a 63.00 for her first dive of a forward 3½ somersaults and an inward 3½ somersaults in her fourth dive scored 64.00.

But the Brit saved her best for last with a superb final dive. A back 2½ somersaults with a 1½ twists earned Toulson a 73.60 and a place in the semi-final.

It was a Chinese one-two at the top of the standings as 14-year-old sensation Hongchan Quan came second and Yuxi Chen finished first, while American Delaney Schnell came third.

There was also a semi-final spot for Irishwoman Tanya Watson who qualified in 16th position with a score of 289.40.

Watson is Ireland’s first ever female Olympic diver with the semi-finals and finals scheduled for Thursday in Tokyo.

