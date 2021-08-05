Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix broke down in tears as she shared a poolside video call with her family after competing in the 10m platform diving final.

Spendolini-Sirieix was competing in her first Olympics, but due to the coronavirus restrictions none of her family members, including father and TV personality Fred Sirieix, could attend.

Olympic organisers set up a video call at poolside for athletes to speak to their family after their final was over and Spendolini-Sirieix said she was overwhelmed with emotion to speak to her family.

“They said that they were very proud and that I should be proud, that they miss me and I said that I miss them - it just went back and forth and I started crying,” she said.

I’ve definitely exceeded my expectations. It gives me confidence for Paris. Hopefully Covid has gone because I want my family to come and watch. I am very, very excited.

Quan produced two perfect 10 dives in a display that will go down in Olympic diving history as one of the greatest ever seen.

China’s 15-year-old athlete Chen Yuxi claimed silver and Spendolini-Sirieix said it was remarkable to watch Quan in action.

“When we were warming up and we were waiting to be called out, she was dancing, she was laughing and it looked like she had no nerves,” said Spendolini-Sirieix.

“She’s a new diver - she’s incredible.”

Lois Toulson also dived for GB, finishing ninth, and the 21-year-old was equally amazed by the new Olympic champion.

“She makes diving look very easy - and it’s not,” she said.

It’s usually a fight for the bronze because the Chinese are first and second. They take it incredibly seriously and it starts from a very early age.

“They literally live at the pool, eat, breathe and sleep diving. It’s quite different to the rest of the world but it’s incredible they can go out and do things like that. I’m just in awe.”

