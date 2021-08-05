Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson have both progressed to the final of the women’s 10m platform.
The British duo made the 12-diver cut, with 16-year-old Spendolini-Sirieix eighth (314.00) and Toulson ninth (311.00) in the semi-final.
The final starts at 7am BST, with a Chinese 1-2 looking the most likely outcome on the podium later, with Hongchan Quan leading the way in the semis after scoring 415.65 to Yuxi Chen’s 407.75 – third-placed Delaney Schnell of USA scored 342.75.
Toulson, 21, opened with a 67.50 to rank joint-fifth after the opening dive, but a 42.00 then saw her slip out of the top 12.
Spendolini-Sirieix meanwhile was sixth after two dives thanks to a 63.00 and 67.20.
Toulson recovered with a splendid Inward 3½ Somersaults Tuck to record 72.00 and move up to ninth after four dives, with Spendolini-Sirieix 10th heading into the final round.
Spendolini-Sirieix was up first in her bid to make the top 12, and a Back 2½ Somersaults 1½ Twists Pike resulted in her joint-best dive as a 67.20 ensured her safe passage into the final.
Not long after, Toulson posted 62.40 with her last dive to make it a British double in the final.
