There were tears of joy in the Chinese camp as their gold medal was confirmed at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday morning.

Zongyuan Wang and Siyi Xie of China scored an incredible 467.88 points, clear of second-placed USA who were awarded 444.36 points in total.

The fifth dive was a decisive one to settle third place. Germany’s Lars Rudiger and Patrick Hausding capitalised on the final dive of the event, scraping past Mexico and cementing bronze by less than five points.

Tokyo 2020 Diving - Watch live 2 HOURS AGO

Team GB’s Daniel Goodfellow and Jack Laugher were unable to make an impact on the group. They came in seventh place after a string of underwhelming dives earned them a score of 382.80.

Mexico just missed out in fourth as hosts Japan finished fifth.

Italy came sixth with Russian Olympic Committee coming the other side of Team GB in eighth.

GB’s Scarlett Mew Jensen is in the women’s 3m springboard event on Friday morning from 7am.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'I think his gold rubbed off on us' – Daley reveals golden breakfast with Peaty before diving glory A DAY AGO