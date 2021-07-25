China lead the medal’s table once again with their fourth gold medal coming in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard diving event.

Tingmao Shi and Han Wang’s impressive display earned the pair 326.40 points after five dives and China’s sixth medal in total at the games.

Canada’s Jennider Abel and Melissa Citrini Beaulieu came in second, with judges awarding them 300.78 points across the board for the county’s second silver medal.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: compete during Women's 3m Springboard Finals on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Image credit: Eurosport

Germany are officially on the medal board. Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel received 284.97 points for their efforts, enough to secure Germany’s first medal of the games.

Team GB pair Grace Reid and Katherine Thomas were in podium contention after three rounds, but a surprisingly poor fourth dive cost them any realistic chance of a medal. The Brits are still waiting to pick up their first medal.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance of Team Great Britain compete during Women's 3m Springboard Finals on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Ima Image credit: Eurosport

Mexico just missed out on the podium, they came fourth with 275.10. Japan came in 5.7 points behind them in fifth.

There was only 1.62 points between Team GB and Italy, with the latter finishing in seventh place. USA came eighth with 263.49 points.

Monday sees the men’s synchronised 10m platform final with Team GB’s Tom Daley and Matty Lee in contention for a medal. The event kicks off at 7am BST.

- - -

