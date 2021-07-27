Tom Daley revealed that he and synchronised partner Matty Lee had breakfast with Adam Peaty on the morning of their diving triumph.

Taking to Instagram hours after his stunning victory alongside Lee , Daley joked that Peaty’s record-breaking gold earlier had “rubbed off” on the pair at breakfast.

Holding up his gold medal for his 2.2 million followers, Daley said: “Still can’t believe this thing here.

Tokyo 2020 'He's my best mate' - Lee on Olympic dreams coming true with hero Daley 13 HOURS AGO

"I think it’s all to do with the fact that we had breakfast with Adam Peaty this morning.

“I think his gold rubbed off on us a little bit.”

The 27-year-old then turned the camera to Lee, across from Daley doing recovery exercises, who kept it short and sweet.

“Yeah, cheers Adam”, Lee said.

In doing so the 26-year-old became the first Brit to defend an Olympic title in the pool.

For Daley it was a stunning first Games gold, marking the pinnacle of an Olympic journey that he began as a 14-year-old at Beijing 2008.

It was a dream debut for 23-year-old Lee, whose Olympic record now reads: one Games, one gold.

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'Take a bow!' - Daley and Lee 'nail it' with final dive to win gold YESTERDAY AT 10:02