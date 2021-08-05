Tom Daley is an Olympic champion and now we have proof he is also a knitting extraordinaire.

The 27-year-old won men's synchronised 10m platform gold at Tokyo 2020, and though he has the individual 10m to come, he still found time to knit while cheering on his teammates at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre.

Daley duly went viral when captured with his yarn and needle, and he has since taken to his TikTok channel to show off the end product.

“So I finished the jumper,” he said. “Thoughts and opinions please… but be nice.”

The cardigan features the word “Tokyo” in Japanese, plus “GBR” on one sleeve, the Union Flag on the other, and on the back the Team GB logo.

It is, quite simply, a quality piece of knitwork, and is a superb addition to the pouch he made for his Tokyo gold.

Is there anything he can’t do?

