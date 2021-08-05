Fourteen-year-old Quan Hongchan secured a superb 10m platform Olympic gold to help China continue their domination in Tokyo 2020's diving events - but there were no medals for Team GB.

The teenager, who is her country's youngest competitor at the Games, produced a brilliant total score of 466.20, over 40 points ahead of second place, as two of her dives secured perfect 10s.

It was a Chinese one-two, with Chen Yuxi claiming silver ahead of Australia's Melissa Wu, who finally has a medal at her fourth Games.

Quan is not the youngest champion of the Games, after Japanese skateboarder Momiji Nishiya, who is just 13, won gold in the street event.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix was competing in her first Olympics Image credit: Getty Images

Sixteen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of First Dates TV personality Fred Sirieix, was the best performing British diver, finishing a very respectable seventh at her first Games with a score of 305.50.

Lois Toulson was competing in her first individual event at an Olympics after partnering Tonia Couch to fifth place at Rio 2016 in the synchronised discipline, but her score of 289.60 was only good enough for ninth.

Only Tom Daley and Matty Lee have denied China a gold medal so far, with victory in the 10m synchronised platform. Daley will go again in qualification for the individual event tomorrow.

