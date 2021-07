Diving

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Watch incredible moment Tom Daley and Matty Lee realise they are Olympic champions

In his fourth Olympics, Daley earned his first Olympic gold, bettering the two bronzes he had previously won with a stunning victory with partner Lee. The British duo shocked Chinese favourites Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen with a magnificent final dive securing the the title after a rare misstep by Yuan and Aisen in round four had opened the door.

00:00:58, an hour ago