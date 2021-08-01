Team GB's Tom Daley continued to enchant fans as he knitted along to the women's three-metre springboard final at Tokyo 2020.

Sat in the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Daley pulled out his needles and thread as he passed the time between dives.

Daley had earlier in the Olympics shared on Instagram the medal pouch he had knitted for the gold he won alongside Matty Lee in the men's synchronised ten-metre platform.

China's Shi Tingmao secured her second gold medal of Tokyo 2020 as she took individual glory ahead of team-mate and synchronised partner Wang Han.

Krysta Palmer of the USA took the bronze in the 3m springboard final.

Yet it was Daley's handiwork in the stands that most dazzled some fans.

The four-time Olympian has developed a significant following in recent months since beginning to show off his crochet ability in September last year on his "madewithlovebytomdaley" Instagram account.

His pouch for gold had a Japanese flag on one side and the British flag on the other.

Daley said: "I don’t normally post things that are not necessarily knitting related on my ‘made with love’ page, but myself and Matty won the Olympics yesterday, and I thought I’d come on and just say the one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting, crochet, and all things stitching. So I want to say thank you to all my followers on here too much for actually following along.”

The 27-year-old goes for individual gold off the highest Olympic board later in the Games.

Preliminary qualifying begins at 7am BST on Friday 6 August, before the semi-final and final of the competition a day later.

Daley took bronze in the event at London 2012 and is a two-time individual world champion.

