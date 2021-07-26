Tom Daley and Matty Lee claimed a stunning gold medal for Team GB in the men's synchronised 10-metre platform at Tokyo 2020.

The British pairing shocked the Chinese favourites Chen Aisen and Cao Yuan in a sensational victory from the high platform.

At his fourth Olympic Games, Daley added a first gold medal to the two bronzes he had won previously in a long-awaited triumph for British diving's golden boy.

The pair seized the opportunity after a loose fourth dive from the Chinese pair, and secured a brilliant victory with a faultless final effort, earning 101.01 points with their forward four-and-a-half somersaults in the tuck position.

Daley and Lee began confidently with an inward pike with one-and-a-half somersaults, before following with an excellently executed back one-and-a-half somersault free dive with a half twist.

Yuan and Aisen had begun with a display of regal elegance through three rounds.

They produced a brilliant dive in round three, a near-faultless reverse three-and-a-half somersaults in the tuck position, with a 90.78 score moving them 15 points ahead of Daley and Lee at that stage.

Yet in the next round, a rare misstep opened the door. Both Yuan and Aisen got their entry into the water wrong soon after Daley and Lee had nailed an identical dive.

Daley and Lee's 93.96 dive points moved them into the lead as China slipped back.

A higher tariff fifth dive from Aisen and Yuan moved them back to within two points going into the final set of somersaults.

However, Daley and Lee held their nerve, and while the Chinese matched them with a final dive scored in excess of 100 points, Great Britain had the victory by the barest of margins.

The British pairing finished with an aggregate tally of 471.81 - just 1.23 points clear of Yuan and Aisen, who finished with 470.58 total points.

