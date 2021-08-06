Britain's Tom Daley got over a mediocre start to qualifying for the 10m platform semi-final, but comfortably finished inside the top 18, with Noah Williams missing out.

Having won gold in the synchronised event with Matty Lee, the 27-year-old is attempting to win another medal, having suffered a surprise early exit in the individual event at Rio 2016.

Daley, the London 2012 bronze medallist, began with a poor opening dive which scored 56.10 and followed that up with two more attempts which only achieved scores in the 60s.

But on his fourth go, he was back to his best with an effort of 94.50, a score much more in keeping with his usual standard. He followed that up with a fifth round of 77.70 before rounding off with 91.80, finishing fourth overall with 453.70.

While his knitting exploits have also been attracting plenty of attention, Daley and Lee are the only divers who have so far denied China a diving gold at the Games, and he will be a contender for medals again should he successfully negotiate the semis.

Williams had a difficult session but he had a chance of sneaking into the top 18 heading into his fifth dive. However, a 38.85 effectively saw his Games come to an end.

World champion Yang Jian qualified top ahead of his fellow Chinese diver Cao Yuan.

