Toulson targeting Olympic qualification ahead of World Aquatics Championships

The City of Leeds diver will compete in the 10m platform and synchronised events, the latter of which will see her line up alongside 16-year-old Eden Cheng.

Three Olympic spots are up for grabs in the synchro discipline in China and having represented Team GB at the last edition of the Games in Rio, 19-year-old Toulson is eager to return to the sport's main stage next summer.

The pair were crowned European Champions shortly after forming their partnership last year, and after winning bronze in the Diving World Series in London in May, Toulson explains their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

She said: "I think we have come on quite a bit.

"We're really looking forward to the World Championships and it is the first opportunity to try and qualify for the Olympics, so it's a pretty big one.

"It's been a really long season but I've got a lot of experience this year and I'm really pleased with how I've performed – especially in London with Eden.

"The more competitions I do, the more comfortable I feel, which is great leading into the bigger competitions later in the year.

"We're just hoping to dive our best in Gwangju, maybe get a PB, and see where that takes us."

