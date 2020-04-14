2020 Jersey Fresh International three-day event cancelled

The eighteenth edition of the Jersey Fresh International three-day event scheduled early May will not happen this year. In a first announcement, the organizing committee was hopping the event may be reschedule later this season. But they announced today it will not be possible.

The event, which was to serve as a qualifying selection trial for the United States’ Eventing team for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, had been scheduled to take place at the Horse Park of New Jersey, May 6-10. Featured would have been CCI Four-Star and Three-Star events featuring many of the nation’s top Eventing horses and riders in addition to a new Preliminary Division for future stars in the sport.

“When the crisis caused by the coronavirus made it impossible to hold our event as scheduled, we looked into possible dates where we could hold it later in the year,” said Morgan Rowsell, Co-organizer of Jersey Fresh International. “However, no suitable date was possible, and it simply is not going to work out. Unfortunately, we will not be able to hold the event this year.”

As the Olympics are postponed in 2021, Fresh International three-day event will take place at the same date next year to maintain its crucial purpose in the season.

“With the Olympics also moved to next year, we anticipate our event holding its usual place of significance on the Eventing calendar,” added Rowsell. “We thank all our sponsors – especially major sponsors B.W. Furlong & Associates, Zoetis, AIG and Boehringer Ingelheim – for their support and we look forward to returning with a great event in 2021!”