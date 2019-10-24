After Oslo, the Longines World Cup heads for Helsinki

After the success of Swiss Bryan Balsiger, winner of his first Longines World Cup at 22 years old last Sunday in Oslo, the indoor circuit remains in Scandinavia and takes the road to Helsinki. If Belgian Gudrun Patteet will not be in Finland to defend her title won last year with Sea Coast Peeble Z, five of her compatriots will try to keep the victory. Among them, Olivier Philippaerts and his younger brother Thibault, who is making his debut at such a high level of competition.

While the two Scandinavian stages have difficulty bringing together the world’s best because of the two days of trucks required to get there, a few champions will be there. These include the world number one, Olympic champion in London, individual bronze medalist at the Tryon World Equestrian Games and three-time World Cup finalist Steve Guerdat. Already ranked last week in Norway, the Swiss will try his luck again with the Alamo, but also with Ulysses des Forêts and Victorio des Frotards. His compatriot and friend, Martin Fuchs, will also be there. World number two and recent European champion, he is involved with Tam Tam du Valon and The Sinner. Pius Schwizer will complete these list for the Swiss.

Peder Fredricson will also be part of the festivities with Catch Me Not S, which allowed him to take third place in the Goteborg final in April. His Swedish compatriot Henrik von Eckermann will also make the trip with his new recruit Hannah, previously ridden by Steve Guerdat.