Amsterdam here we come !

Last year, the Amsterdam leg was a double World Cup stage, and this year it will once again host the best show jumping and dressage riders in Europe. In the first discipline, the most eagerly awaited event will be held on Sunday afternoon, starting at 3.15 pm. On bars at 1.60m and after a very probable jump-off, the winner of the stage will pocket 20 points in the general classification for the Western European League hierarchy. His best pursuers will also add points according to their ranking. Usually around 40 points are needed to get a ticket to the final in Las Vegas in April.

Sweden’s reigning champion Henrik von Eckermann will be on hand for the occasion. He won last year with his best mare Tovek’s Mary Lou. While world number one Martin Fuchs will be absent as he will compete in Florida in Wellington this winter, his friend and runner-up Steve Guerdat will be there. His Swiss compatriots Pius Schwizer and Bryan Balsiger will also make the trip.

Former world number one Harry Smolders will be at home, as will multi-medallist Jeroen Dubbeldam, Longines World Cup winner Maikel van der Vleuten and Gerco Schröder.

On the British side, only two riders will be in Amsterdam: Holly Smith and Robert Whitaker. The first one, with eleven points and a forty-sixth position in the World Cup ranking, doesn’t seem to have a shot in the run for Las Vegas. For the second one, on the other hand, everything is still possible. Twentieth with twenty-eight points, a victory or a podium may be enough for a qualification.