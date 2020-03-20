Badminton cancelled…

“Following the government’s public health restrictions on Covid-19 and its statement that emergency services are being withdrawn from supporting mass rallies beginning Tuesday, March 17, we are sorry to announce that it is no longer possible to hold events in Badminton between May 6 and May 10 for any reason. This cancellation also includes the Science Supplements Cup.

This is an unprecedented and difficult time for everyone and the health and safety of everyone who participates in and contributes to the Badminton Horse Trials remains our number one priority. Please be assured that we will have a refund policy and will contact you shortly for more information on how these will be handled accordingly. We apologize for the delay in publishing this announcement, but we thank our insurance brokers and underwriters for their support and cooperation during this busy time.

Badminton Horse Trials would like to take this opportunity to thank and wish the best to all athletes (human and equine), sponsors, exhibitors, supporters and volunteers throughout this difficult time. We look forward to welcoming everyone back for the 2021 event”, concludes the press release.