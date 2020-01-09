Basel, next stop for the World Cup

For the eleventh year, Basel will be gathering one more time the best riders of the world. And since last year, it is also the first World Cup competition of the year for the Western European League. Previously, they were not part of the chain of qualifying tournaments.

After nine World Cup Grand Prix this season, three riders are sharing the head of the ranking : Belgium’s Peter Devos, Switzerland’s Steve Gerda and Italy’s Emanuele Gaudian, all with 55 points. The trio will continue their fight for leadership at the upcoming competitions.

These three riders are followed by the British Scott Brush (47 points), who will also travel to Basel. Winner of last year edition, world number one, individual gold medalist at the Longines European Championship, the incomparable Martin Fuchs will be there too. This year he will not be associated with his brilliant Clooney 51but will be counting on Silver Shine, Chika Bee Zed and Avenir d’Oguilly.

The World Cup season continues with strong riders like : Daniel Deusser, Christian Ahlmann, Marcus Ehning, Michael Jung, Hans-Dieter Dreher (Germany), Kevin Staut, Simon Delestre, Philippe Rozier, Penelope Leprevost, Roger-Yves Bost, Felicity Bertrand (France), Henrik von Eckermann, Douglas Verloy (Sweden), Max Kuhner (Austria), Marlon Modolo Zatonelli (Brazil), Sergio Alvarez Moya (Spain), Luciana Diniz (Portugal), Robert Whitaker (Great Britain), Alberto Zorzi (Italy).

Riders and horses