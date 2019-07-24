Be there for the legendary CSIO of Hickstead

This weekend, equestrian lovers from all around the world will keep an eye on Great Britain as Hickstead is hosting is annual event. The best riders of the planet will gather for a thrilling competition. First of all spectators will enjoy young horses in the CSI* and then they’ll be amazed by the CSI5*. On Friday, eight nations will fight in the Nations Cup before the traditional Grand Prix on Sunday. In great shape as they won in Falsterbo and Aachen last weekend, Sweden’s team will be a major threat for their opponents. In Great Britain, the team will be composed by their leader Peder Fredricson on his nine years old C’est La Maria Callas, Fredrik Jönsson on Cold Play, Irma Karlsson on Ida Van de Bisschop, Stephanie Holmén on Flip’s Little Sparrow and finally Angelie Von Essen with two horses: Daniel and Luikan Q.

But the task will not be easy as other amazing teams will be there like the Belgian one composed by Jos Verloy, Wilm Vermeir, Yves Vanderhasselt, François Jr Mathy and Dominique Hendrickx. Germany, brilliant at home in the Nations Cup of Aachen where they ended second one point behind Sweden, will be represented by Marcus Ehning, Maurice Tebbel, David Will and Patrick Stühlmeyer. As for Holger Wulschner, he will be competing in individual. In front of their home crowd, Great Britain team will certainly give everything to please their public. Amy Inglis on Wishes, Ben Maher with Tic Tac and Concona, Ellen Whitaker and James Wilson will have the task to make God Save The Queen ring by the end of the weekend. Winner last year, Ireland will try a double.

