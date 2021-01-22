A total of 44 pairs of horse riders competed at the CSI3 * Grand Prix of the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida, on the weekend of January 16 and 17, 2021. But only three participants managed to master the course of Anthony D'Ambrosio and Andy Christiansen Jr. flawlessly. These three riders competed against each other again in the jump-off and made the victory among themselves. At the $ 137,000 Grand Prix, it was clear even before the decision was made, that the three women would be standing on the podium.

Sydney Shulman, who started for Israel, showed a safe ride in the jump-off course with her 12-year-old gelding J-Boston. The combination reached the finish line in 48.86 seconds but suffered a mistake and ended up finishing third. US-American Adrienne Sternlicht, team gold medallist at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon 2018, competed in this Grand Prix with Bennis Legacy, a 13-year-old Oldenburg gelding. Fast on the course, the couple reached the finish line without mistakes in 45.17 seconds.

Beezie Madden was the last participant on the course. She relied on short distances instead of big strides over long distances and was able to clinch victory with her strategy in the end. With her stallion Breitling LS she was more than three seconds faster than Adrienne Sternlicht, Beezie Madden snatched the victory from her compatriot's nose and secured prize money of around 45,000 USD.

The riders who did not make it into the jump-off included the American Kent Farrington with Creedence and the Canadian show jumper Eric Lamaze with Chacco Kid, who nevertheless ended up in the top ten.

