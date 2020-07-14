Belgian victory in Grand Prix at Grimaud

Niels Bruynseels and Gancia de Muze once more were top of the class. In Grimaud they captured another victory when speeding up in the jump-off of the final Grand Prix. Irelands Denis Lynch had to go for second place.

The 45 combinations taking part in the final 4* Grand Prix of the Hubside Jumping in Grimaud were a star-studded line-up of the best riders and horses in the world. 15 of the combinations went clear in the first round and met again in the second part of the class – the jump-off. It was not only bravery and speed that decided about the ranking. Technique and experience were asked for. In the end three experienced riders met on the podium – Niely Bruynseels from Belgium, Denis Lynch from Ireland and Emanuele Gaudiano from Italy.

Course designer Cédric Longis (France) had set up a track, that asked technical experience as well as a good speed. The one who was able to master these tasks in best time was Belgian Niels Bruynseels with his top horse Gancia de Muze. The combination came across the finish line in 39,73 seconds, leaving Irelands Denis Lynch with Cristello behind (39,99). No other rider was able to show a round in less than 40 seconds. Emanuele Gaudiano and his Chalou finished in 40,20 seconds, kicking Marlon Modolo Zanotelli (Brasil) from the podium (40,26).

“I know that my mare Ganzia de Muze can be very fast, but faced with a jump-off and riders and horses of this level, it was no easy matter (laughs). I tried to take all the risks possible. I was rather concerned when I saw that some riders were getting dangerously close to my time. I wasn’t guaranteed to be the winner…But no words are strong enough to describe Gancia. She really is an incredible mare. She has won everything in her life and even the long break due to the lockdown didn’t hinder her round.”

