Ben Maher takes revenge in the Longines Global Champions Tour of Rome

Unfortunate during the individual final in the Longines European Championship of Rotterdam where he missed the title because of a fence down in the last round, Ben Maher with his faithful and remarkable Explosion W was perfect Saturday the Grand Prix of the sixteenth leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour in Rome.

Formidable when he has to deal with speed, the former world number one was in his element with his Chacco-Blue’s son during the jump-off. Against four other couples, he was the fastest and won the fifth Grand Prix of Jan Tops circuit since last year. In addition, he managed to keep his title in the Italian capital as he was the 2018 winner. “Rome has been a lucky show for me in the last two years and Explosion loves the arena here and with the Italian crowd. It was a big Grand Prix today with not many clear rounds and it was an exciting class to be in. I am very happy and now and I will just enjoy the Grand Prix win and the overall Championship is important ”, explained the winner.

The second position in this Grand Prix was for Marlon Modolo Zanotelli with VDL Edgar M. The pair proved its good shape as they took the third-place last week in the Grand Prix of the CSI5* of Brussels. Unseen since the Valkenswaard leg, Cool Feeling was in the game. With Ludger Beerbaum, they took the third position. Unfortunately for Luca Marziani on Tokyo du Soleil, the jump-off did not go well as he finished his round with twelve points.

Regarding the overall ranking, Ben Maher stays on top of it with 277 points. Pieter Devos is right behind, and Daniel Deusser is third. Missing in Rome, Kevin Staut stays fourth.

